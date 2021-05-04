Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Eastern Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,994,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,918.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

