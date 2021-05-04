Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Up 36.7% in April

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

GOOGL stock traded down $49.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,293.93. 26,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,547. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,296.01 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,918.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,928,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

