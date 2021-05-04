Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $2,700.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,296.01 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,185.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,918.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

