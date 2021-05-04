AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $18.80 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

