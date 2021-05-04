Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.62

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.62 and last traded at $76.62, with a volume of 2724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.11.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $109.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.00, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,992,427. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

