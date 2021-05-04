Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. On average, analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,446. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

