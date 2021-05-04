Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

ALTM opened at $67.29 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.06). Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

