Amazon.com, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $16.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $16.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $15.96. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,000.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $23.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,386.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,249.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,200.77. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,856,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

