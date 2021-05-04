Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,125.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,094.67.

AMZN stock opened at $3,386.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,249.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,200.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,637 shares of company stock worth $5,426,309 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,856,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

