America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 831 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $127.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,309. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

