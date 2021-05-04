America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,689 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 4.8% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 624,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,150,000 after buying an additional 127,324 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.20.

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $201.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,617. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

