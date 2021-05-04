American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.97) and the highest is ($1.70). American Airlines Group reported earnings per share of ($7.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($8.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.50) to ($6.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $21.07. 955,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,402,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

