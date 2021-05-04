American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Reduced by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 52,604 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 518,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

