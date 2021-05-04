American Equity Investment Life (AEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94.

In related news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

