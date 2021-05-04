American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $158.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.33.

AXP stock opened at $154.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

