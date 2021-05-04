American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $158.00

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.33.

AXP stock opened at $154.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Analyst Recommendations for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit