American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (up previously from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of AREC opened at $2.95 on Monday. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $149.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in American Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

