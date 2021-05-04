American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AWR traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,571. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $84.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American States Water stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

