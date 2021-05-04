American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of American States Water worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 716.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

