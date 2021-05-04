American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) PT Raised to $23.00 at Loop Capital

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $19.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of AVD opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 1.02. American Vanguard has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in American Vanguard by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 309,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after buying an additional 147,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

