American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $24.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 9,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 109,931 shares.The stock last traded at $20.48 and had previously closed at $20.07.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in American Vanguard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,058,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,950,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 309,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $635.35 million, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

American Vanguard Company Profile (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

