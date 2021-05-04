American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.14. 19,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

