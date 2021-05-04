AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Earnings Results

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AME stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.11. 24,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,698. AMETEK has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $137.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

