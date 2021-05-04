AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lowered its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $28,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,048,000 after acquiring an additional 151,066 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on SRE shares. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

