AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Grows Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 589.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in Vipshop by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vipshop by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

