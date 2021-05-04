AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $22,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 40,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 2,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $8,220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,330.8% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU opened at $335.38 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.97 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.57.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.