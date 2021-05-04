Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 3,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 1,386,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 26.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,423 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,999,000. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 181,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,113,000. Institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

AMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

