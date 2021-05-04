Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMPE opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $367.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,315 shares in the company, valued at $125,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $149,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,894 shares of company stock worth $268,988. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPE shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

