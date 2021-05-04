Analysts Anticipate Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will post $90.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $91.25 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $86.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $389.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $385.00 million to $392.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $418.50 million, with estimates ranging from $413.50 million to $426.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million.

Several research firms have commented on AVID. B. Riley upped their price target on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Avid Technology stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,750 shares of company stock valued at $770,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Avid Technology by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

