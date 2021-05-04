Analysts Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Announce -$1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will post ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 221.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.47) to ($3.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.88) to ($3.61). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Karuna Therapeutics.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.09.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.50. 181,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,837. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $276,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $119,740,050 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,872 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $21,879,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,216,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,815,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.