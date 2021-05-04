Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $2.51 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to announce earnings per share of $2.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the lowest is $2.33. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.80.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.30. 3,633,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.72. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $106.20 and a 1-year high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

