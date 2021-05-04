Analysts Anticipate STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Announce $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.81. STERIS posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

STE stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.98. The company had a trading volume of 602,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 1 year low of $139.51 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in STERIS by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STERIS (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STERIS (NYSE:STE)

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit