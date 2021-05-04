Analysts Anticipate STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Announce $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STERIS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.81. STERIS posted earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

STE stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.98. The company had a trading volume of 602,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS has a 1 year low of $139.51 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in STERIS by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

