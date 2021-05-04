Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.70 Million

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to announce sales of $564.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $526.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $602.46 million. Venator Materials reported sales of $532.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 36.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

