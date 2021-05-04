Analysts Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at $6,094,537. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth about $1,356,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. 2U has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $59.74.

2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

