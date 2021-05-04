Analysts Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce sales of $38.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.20 million. argenx reported sales of $21.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $104.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.95 million to $247.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $272.13 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $429.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.14 million.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.35.

Shares of ARGX stock traded down $14.00 on Tuesday, reaching $270.04. 133,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,880. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $382.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in argenx by 15.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

