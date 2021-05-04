Analysts Expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Capri posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capri by 88.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 88.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $8,485,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,524. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

