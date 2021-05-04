Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,187. Cerner has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 696.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after buying an additional 200,950 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

