Analysts Expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.17. GP Strategies reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $123.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.32 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.95. 49,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. GP Strategies has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in GP Strategies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.