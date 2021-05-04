Analysts Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will announce sales of $66.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.76 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $103.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $291.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $305.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $365.22 million, with estimates ranging from $352.20 million to $388.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPTN shares. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,327,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,213 shares of company stock worth $1,361,532 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NPTN opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $462.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.