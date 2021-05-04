Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. RE/MAX posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,458,000 after acquiring an additional 285,920 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 510,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 330.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RE/MAX by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 94,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 48,332 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMAX stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.54 million, a PE ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

