Analysts Expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Post -$4.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings of ($4.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.20). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings of ($6.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.16) to ($10.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $83.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

