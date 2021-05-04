Analysts Set Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target at $62.75

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGIO traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $53.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,502. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

