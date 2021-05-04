Analysts Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target at $63.00

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
DPSGY opened at $60.14 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.16%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
