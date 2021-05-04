Analysts Set Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target at $63.00

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

DPSGY opened at $60.14 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.16%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

