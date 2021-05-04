Analysts Set Expectations for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NTB. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

NYSE:NTB opened at $39.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 329,295 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,649,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

