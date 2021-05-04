Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADRZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Andritz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of ADRZY opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Andritz has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit