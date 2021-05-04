Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADRZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Andritz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of ADRZY opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Andritz has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 1.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andritz will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

