Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €62.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.39 ($74.58).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

