AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.67.

Shares of AON stock opened at $252.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.05. AON has a 1-year low of $176.09 and a 1-year high of $254.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,354,000 after purchasing an additional 189,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,433,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,660,000 after purchasing an additional 81,994 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

