AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Get AppFolio alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APPF. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of APPF traded down $9.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,033. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.08. AppFolio has a one year low of $92.52 and a one year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,550 shares of company stock worth $12,685,832 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in AppFolio by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 213.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.