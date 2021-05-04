Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,932 shares of company stock worth $398,871 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APLE. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

