Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $16.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.45%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,932 shares of company stock worth $398,871 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APLE. Barclays raised their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Earnings History for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit