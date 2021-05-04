Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will report $5.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.41 billion and the lowest is $5.38 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $21.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $24.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.13 on Thursday, reaching $128.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,184,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,499,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.66 and a 200-day moving average of $101.00. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 63.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

