AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.05. AptarGroup reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.02. 206,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.74 and its 200-day moving average is $134.94. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $156.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.48%.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in AptarGroup by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

